The biblical provision which alludes that believers must fellowship under one roof, worshipping the Lord mattered less for Bulawayo cops who apprehended congregants of a sect in Nketa suburb yesterday for attending an Easter Sunday service in apparent violation of lockdown regulations.



Nine of the congregants of the Revival of Jesus Miracles Ministries were taken to Tshabalala Police Station where they were made to pay $500 each, after the end of the service.

Despite paying their admission of guilty fines, Reverend Thompson Nyathi, inturn, defended his church, saying the gathering consisted of less than 30 people adding that everyone was sanitised.

He reiterated that they fully recognised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of the mandatory lockdown and in sync with the directive, they practised all forms of social distancing.

State Media