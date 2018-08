HARARE: The Constitutional Court has set Wednesday, August 22, as the date it will start hearing arguments in an application by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to challenge presidential elections results announced by ZEC.

Chamisa spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda announced the date saying, “Case to be heard at 10:00am on the 22nd of August 2018.”

It is not yet clear if the hearing will be done in live camera.

Mnangagwa says Chamisa’s challenge does not have any merits.