Ginimbi’s former business manager, Shaleen Manhire-Nullens aka Ms Shally, has lost her father.
He was 71.
The sad news comes in the wake of the death of her employer and friend Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who perished in a fiery road accident while speeding in Harare after partying all night with his friends in the capital.
Without revealing too much detail, Ms Shally posted on social media:
I lost someone extremely precious to me, My dad was a part of me he was my everything. 71years old its classified as young when it comes to losing someone you loved unconditionally and with all your being.
He made me who I am, started to train me when I was 14 so that I could face the world but I never wanted to face it without you Dad. I keep asking God questions why add pain upon pain, this life is slowly becoming unbearable.