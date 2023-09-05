Chemukute High School in Kadoma suffered significant damage yesterday morning due to a fire. The fire is believed to have been caused by thieves who used explosives. The affected areas include the administration block, library, senior laboratory, girls’ ablution facilities, and three classrooms. The fire started at around 11 pm and was eventually extinguished with the help of various teams, including the Kadoma Fire Brigade.

According to Mr Gabriel Mhuma, the provincial education director, the fire is suspected to have been initiated by thieves who broke into the administration block. They allegedly used explosives Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was yet to give a comment this morning.

It is a devastating incident for the school, which is located in the Cam and Motor Mine area, approximately 10 kilometers east of Kadoma. The authorities and relevant parties will need to assess the extent of the damage and determine the necessary steps for recovery and rebuilding.