Court snubbery: Gumbura abandoned by his 11 wives?

HARARE: Jailed Independent End Time Message leader who is serving a 40-year jail term after being convicted in 2014 of four counts of rape, appeared in court on allegations of attempting to escape from lawful custody and incitement in aggravating circumstances following a foiled prison break in 2015.

He is jointly charged with Blessing Chiduke, 25; Luckmore Matambanadzo, 39; Luck Mhungu, 38; Taurai Dodzo, 47; Thomas Chacha, 37; Thulani Chizema, 32; Jacob Sibanda, 28; and Elijah Vhumbunu, 38.

When Gumbura appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo to answer to the new charge none of his 11 wives were in attendance.

In the past, the wives appeared in court in solidarity with their husband.

However efforts to get a comment from any one of Gumbura’s wives or relatives to find out the reasons behind their absence at the courts were futile.

Gumbura will be back in court on January 14 for continuation of trial.-DailyNews