2019 is a turning for Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa

Zimbabweans have been called upon to re-dedicate themselves to the realisation of goals set to achieve sustainable economic recovery.

The call was made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his New Year message to the nation.

The President says the coming year holds promise of better fortunes for the country as a strong foundation for economic recovery and growth has already been laid.

In his New Year address to the nation, President Mnangagwa delivered a message of hope saying 2019 will have immense opportunities and if people are united nothing will be insurmountable.

In 2018, the country managed to accomplish significant milestones and Cde Mnangagwa acknowledged that there was also a full share of challenges but emphasized on the need for the nation to shift gears from planning to implementing and to focus on attaining the set targets to achieve sustainable economic recovery.

“The value of good governance and integrity are key pillars in the socio economic development agenda of the country, thus 2019 must mark a turning point and innovative approaches are called for,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa is spearheading the Vision 2030 that aims at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle economy by the year 2030.

zbc