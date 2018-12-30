Chiwenga’s cancels doctor suspensions, begs them to return

Doctors who were suspended from duty after government deployed triggerhappy Vice President Chiwenga to end their strike have been asked to return to work following a weekend meeting between the Health Services Board (HSB) and the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA).

The meeting agreed that while the law must be complied with, any disciplinary measures instituted on junior doctors who had withdrawn their services must be fair and non-discriminatory.

The meeting convened by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, led by the minister in charge of the portfolio Dr Obediah Moyo and also attended by the Attorney General, agreed that the junior doctors whose industrial action was ruled to be unlawful must return to work.

Addressing the media after the meeting, ZiMA president Professor Francis Chiwora implored the junior doctors to be on the same page with the government and ZiMA which is now the mediator in the impasse, and return to work.

HSB vice chairperson Mrs Auxilia Chideme-Munodawafa clarified that if the junior doctors comply with the agreement, their suspensions will be lifted.

A member of the HSB Mr Memory Nguwi cleared the air on the issue of new contracts that were being reportedly being drafted for the doctors who have just completed their studies.

The junior doctors withdrew their services on the first of this month and the HSB communicated their grievances to government through Treasury.

The grievances included an upward review of on call allowances and other costs of living adjustments.