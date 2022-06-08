The High Court has given the Justice minister and the Attorney-General 45 days to craft a law that will stipulate a code for conduct for vice-presidents, ministers and deputy ministers.

This comes nine years after adopting a new constitution, Zimbabwe has no written code of conduct for VIPs.

In a ruling handed today, High Court judge Justice David Mangota ordered Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and AG Prince Machaya to introduce a Bill to outline code of conduct for VPs, Ministers and deputy ministers.

Zimbabwe is in the process of aligning various laws to the Constitution adopted in 2013.

Zwnews