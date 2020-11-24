The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa says there is need for countries to be prepared to deal with both positive and negative aspects of social media.

Speaking during the World Communication Forum Africa being held for the first time in Africa at the Bonanza Resort in Lusaka, Zambia, Senator Mutsvangwa said the digital era has brought with it is own challenges such as fake news.

She further said stopping fake news requires communicators to stick to the truth at all times and that this will earn them credibility.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Vice President Inonge Wina said countries should use digital communication to boost their positive brands to the outside world.

Speaking when she officially opened Forum, Wina said while technology and communication is appreciated, there is need to ensure the change it brings about is good for society.

