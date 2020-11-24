LEAKED AUDIO: A woman who claims to be controversial MDC Alliance Women’s league boss for Bulawayo Tendai Masotsha claims Tawanda Muchehiwa was planning to burn government buildings when he was abducted by state security agents, the Ferrets, in July.

Masotsha who was absolved of any wrongdoing by the Nelson Chamisa led party in the abduction of Muchehiwa also said the young journalism student was paid by some Americans to burn the buildings and she said she was disclosing the information because people have put her under pressure.

After listening to the audio Tawanda said what Masotsha is saying was said to him by the people who abducted him in Bulawayo:

Tendai Masotsha sounds exactly like my abductors when they were torturing me. That she claims I told her of these plots further suggests she was source of that fake intel. That conversation never happened. Only sit-down was in a car with@DrNyashaForMP. Did he overhear this?

The MDC investigation on the matter has been dismissed as a big cover up on Tendai Masotsha’s role in the abduction.

ZimLive editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu, who is an uncle to Muchehiwa, dismissed the MDC-A probe into Masotsha as “shoddy”.

Posting on Twitter last Friday morning, the former G40 kingpin Jonathan Moyo published what he called “facts” on Muchehiwa’s abduction. He wrote:

[Tendai] Masotsha brings flyers, sits with [Tawanda Muchehiwa] in a BMW. CIO’s Muzembe abducts Tawanda from BMW, throws him into an Isuzu; Masotsha sees it all. Advent and Amandlenkosi [Mathuthu] arrested for Masotsha’s flyers and are put in an Altezza. Muzembe and Masotsha drive in the BMW to Bulawayo Central Police Station!

Like 224 Dislike 28

106829

0

0

cookie-check

LEAKED AUDIO: Tendai Masotsha claims Tawanda Muchehiwa planned to burn buildings

no