COSAFA: Zimbabwe Warriors overcome Comoros

Zimbabwe National Team advanced to the semifinal of the COSAFA Cup following comfortable 2-0 win over Comoros in a match played on Saturday.

The Warriors scored two first-half goals through Evans Rusike and Khama Billiat.

They controlled the play from the initial whistle and got the breakthrough in the 6th minute when Rusike headed in a cross by Tendayi Darikwa.

The defending champions got their second on minute 36 when Butholezwe Ncube found Khama in the box who tapped the ball in from an acute angle.

Zimbabwe will play Lesotho in the semi-finals who beat Uganda after a penalty shootout.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa says he will rotate players at the Cosafa Cup so that everyone that will make it into the final squad for Afcon will be adequately prepared.

Warriors Team: E. Sibanda, T. Darikwa, R. Pfumbidzai, A. Mudimu, E. Rusike (K. Musona 77′), O. Karuru (c), K. Billiat, T. Kamusoko, T. Kadewere (K. Mutizwa 69′), J. Dzingai, B. Ncube (T. Kutinyu 89′).