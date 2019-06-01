Watch: Tanzania’s President Magufuli negotiated Mnangagwa exit deal?

With speculation that the Zimbabwe military wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign, Tanzanian President John Magufuli made a surprise visit to Zimbabwe this week and went on to extend his stay by a day.

The extension, fairly a rarity in statecraft, has raised eyebrows prompting analysts to ponder gingerly and reach a conclusion that Magufuli came to negotiate an exit deal for Mnangagwa.

The state visit by Magufuli comes at a time when military leaks hinted on a possible early exit for Mnangagwa who stands accused of failing to fix the economy.

Spotlight Zimbabwe which accurately predicted November 2017 coup says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is due to tender his resignation as the country’s leader in less than twelve months, to avoid a humiliating exit, after failing to resolve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis and suffering an alleged business fallout with a powerful military faction rooting for Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, to either take over or name a successor to finish off Mnangagwa’s term..

Video below explains what could be happening in Zimbabwe: