As neighbouring South Africa continues to face an increasing number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19), the Zimbabwe Government says it will deploy more manpower to the Beitbridge Border post to manage cases of the epidemic.

The latest developments were revealed by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo.

The number of affected people in South Africa has now ballooned to over 60.

“We are going to put more people to Beitbridge to strengthen the capacity in the event we have high volumes of traffic pushed by the closure of other borders which people previously used to access Zimbabwe”, he said.

Presently, the perrenially busy Beitbridge Border post handles an average of 14 000 people on a daily basis. South Africa is also home to millions of Zimbabwe who fled biting economic woes back home.

State Media