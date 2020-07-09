King Goodwill Zwelithini sister AmaRharhabe Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile has died of Covid-19 at the age of 56..

The news was confirmed by spokesman Prince Sipho Barnes Ncamashe to News24. Sandile reigned as the acting Queen of AmaRharhabe since the death of her husband, Maxhoba Sandile.

She is Princess Nomusa Zulu, daughter of the late Zulu monarch, Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile, who was wife to the late AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile, died at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, around 13:30 on Wednesday, said Ncamashe.

The Queen was born Nomusa Zulu to late Zulu King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, who is the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

Following his passing in 2011, Queen Noloyiso ascended to the throne as the acting Queen until her son, Prince Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

Eastern Cape chairperson of the house of Traditional Leaders, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, said the Queen Regent will be remembered for upholding the traditions, customs and culture of AmaRharhabe and Xhosa people.

Nonkonyana said: