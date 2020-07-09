Dethroned former Zanu PF Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has called for a ‘meaningful’ political dialogue to end the country’s biting economic woes, saying engaging people like MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe will expose Zimbabweans to more suffering.

Zivhu was recently fired from Zanu PF and subsequently lost his Chivi South seat in parliament after he reportedly made attempts at organising a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

The move was widely seen as a broader initiative by the expelled parliamentarian to bring President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his 2018 electoral rival Chamisa to the negotiating table.

The businessman-cum-politician Thursday morning took to his micro-blogging Twitter handle to denounce the engagement of Khupe in solving Zimbabwe’s problems, saying doing so will expose Zimbabwe to even more Covid19 mortalities amid a deteriorating health sector which has been in turmoil.

“People are suffering more than (ever) before (and) we need a meaningful dialogue. Zvavana madam Khuphe zvotipedzesa ne covid-19. Our health system yaparara, our dollar is useless (and) all political parties garayi pasi mutaurirane vanhu vatambura,” said Zivhu in a tweet fused with the vernacular Shona and English languages.

President Mnangagwa has often been accused of working with Khupe in a sinister motive to destroy the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

Various opinion leaders have argued that Mnangagwa’s intentions were bent on getting rid of Chamisa who gave him a good run for his money in the disputed 2018 presidential contest he controversially won, and force a Government of National Unity with a political personality who panders to his whims.

Zwnews