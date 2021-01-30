A 41 year police officer has died after mistakenly consuming a dose of poisonous pesticide from a 200 ml container which was almost similar to a bottle of Saints Cane beer which he had bought.

The deceased was stationed at Concession.

Saints beer which has 40 percent alcohol content cost US$1 for three bottles by 200ml each.

Below is an unedited police memorandum with the circumstances that transpired.

ME M O R A N D U M

TO : OFFICER COMMANDING POLICE BINDURA DISTRICT

FROM : OFFICER IN-CHARGE CONCESSION

MEMO : 07/2021

DATED : 29 January 2021

SUBJECT: SUDDEN DEATH BY POISONING OF A MEMBER OF Z.R.P: NUMBER 063560L CONSTABLE GODFREY MACHONGWE AT CONCESSION DISTRICT HOSPITAL: CONCESSION

This memo serves to inform and put on record that:-

Circumstances

On 29th day of January 2021 at around 0130 hours and at ZRP Concession a report was received from Setty Ndeketeya NR 15-114305-D-15, a female aged 45 years residing at ZRP Mashonaland Central Parma Meats Farm, Concession, to the effect that her husband, Godfrey Machongwe NR 59-040772-B-32 a male aged 41 years, Force Number 063560L, Rank Constable residing at ZRP Mashonaland Central Parmameats Farm, Concession, employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage [Zimbabwe Republic Police] stationed at ZRP Mashonaland Central PHQ Projects has died after he mistakenly consumed poisonous pesticides [LAMDA]. ZRP Concession RRB Number refers 4446892 refers.

Circumstances are that on 28 January 2021 at around 1200 hours and at Parma meats Farm, Concession, the informant left his husband alone at home whilst she was proceeding to the dam for fishing.

At about 1600 hours the deceased was visited by his friend, Kokerai Kamutseta NR 71-125039-Z-7, a male adult aged 32 years of Parma meats Farm, Concession who told him that he was on his way to Blackfordby Farm Compound, Concession to buy some groceries. He was told to wait since Machongwe also wanted to attend funeral at the same farm.

At about 1730 hours the duo arrived at Blackfordby Farm Compound, Concession where the now deceased attended to a funeral whilst the friend was buying the groceries.

When they finished their core business, they reunited and proceeded to a nearby Tuck-shop where the now Machongwe bought a 200 millilitres of Saints Cane Spirit and placed it in the paper bag containing groceries which was in possession of Kokerai Kamutseta.

They then proceeded Zulu Norman NR 15-146657-G-15, a male aged 38 years of Blackfordby Farm Compound, Concession where the deceased wanted to collect some pesticides to spray in his beans’ field. The deceased was given the pesticides which was put in a 200 milliliters of 7 Gin Cane spirit container and he placed it in his back pocket before they left.

The now deceased passed through Kokerai Kamutseta’s place where he boarded a pick truck to his place.

On arrival the now deceased gave a paper bag containing a loaf of bread, two packets of zapnax and a 200 milliliters Saints Cane Spirit to his wife to put in the house and sat at the fire place. He then took the bottle from his back pocket and had some few sips before realizing that he consumed the Lamda Pesticides poisonous liquid instead of the actual Saints Cane spirit which he bought earlier.

When the wife came back to the fireplace, Godfrey Machongwe who was holding a 7 Gin container told his wife that he mistakenly consumed the poisonous liquid and she immediately gave her salty water for him to vomit poison before sought assistants from the neighbors. Whilst she was on the way, Kokerai Kamutseta phoned on the now deceased’s econet line number enquiring whether he has arrived home safely and it was answered by the wife who narrated what has transpired.

Kokerai Kamutseta rushed to Godfrey Machongwe’s place where he found him lying on the floor unconsciously whilst saliva and froth oozing from his mouth. He then sought for transport from one Nyasha Chinanga NFPK of Parmameats Farm, Concession who took Godfrey Machongwe to Cranham Clinic where they were further referred to Concession District Hospital.

The vehicle which was ferrying Godfrey Machongwe to the hospital was intercepted at Luxaflor Farm, Concession by ZRP Concession motor vehicle ZRP 306T driven by Constable Mushangidze D following a call from Superintended Chiwa of ZRP Bindura DHQ to the effect that there was a policeman who was in need of assistance at Cranham Clinic. They took the member to Concession District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was labelled and placed in the mortuary waiting for post-mortem.

The matter is still under investigation and you will be advised of any new developments.

zwnews