VIDEO: Apostle Talent Chiwenga has delivered a sensational prophecy saying some people in the country’s high offices are soon going to die for persecuting renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

He says Chin’ono has never demanded to be given President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s throne, but he is being tormented for saying things that would benefit all Zimbabweans, like an end to corruption and respect for human rights.

Chiwenga says God is not happy with how Chin’ono is being treated and will punish those who are arresting him, those causing his arrested and those torturing him. He said some of them will be punished with death

According to Apostle Chiwenga, the punishing of Chin’ono’s persecutors will happen within three years from now, and among them, a judge will be punished by way of a sickness and will be bedridden for life.

Chiwenga also said there is a plot by Chin’ono’s tormentors to poison him with a chemical which will kill him slowly, but warned that when this happens the country will be cursed and will suffer for three years.