ZIMDANCEHALL artist Takura Chiwoniso, aka Blot, was arrested on Wednesday for drug abuse.

Blot was found using crystal meth in a parked Toyota Corolla by police officers.

A plastic bag containing some of the drugs was also recovered from the vehicle.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and urged people to continue exposing drug dealers and victims of illicit drugs in their communities.

“Police arrested an illicit drug abuse suspect in Sunningdale.

“The suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” said Insp Chakanza.

The Sunningdale community has expressed anger over the increase in youths abusing drugs.

“We are worried about the serious abuse of drugs taking place in Sunningdale, especially along Matiza Road and kuChimbarembare uko.

“Blot has been one of the users and a number of youths’ lives have been ruined by mutoriro.

“We are appealing for a clean-up exercise to save our children,” said a resident.