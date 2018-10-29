Continue with your medication…Latest on Magaya HIV-Aids cure claim

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA) has urged all those on Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) to continue taking their medication, despite claim by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) ministries founder Walter Magaya that he has found the cure for the HIV-AIDS virus.

Magaya made headlines yesterday when he claimed that and an Indian company have discovered a certain tree which can cure AIDS.

Speaking in a voice clip broadcasted by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation during news hour, Magaya said he is not going to discourage patients to stop using medication.

“I have no right to stop people from taking ARVs. That is for doctors to say,” said Magaya.

Meanwhile, ZIMA urges all those taking ARVs to carry on.

“We urge all patients on ART to continue on their medication until medical evidence is provided to any claim of cure,” said ZIMA.

Apparently, Magaya is not the only one to make such claims, in the years gone by a number of people claimed to have found the cure for virus have ragged havoc worldwide.

However, all claims were futile, as no clinical support backed the claims. It remains to be seen if the real breakthrough has been found, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Minister Hon Monica Mutsvangwa during today’s just ended press conference has clarified government’s position on Prophet Walter Magaya’s claim that he has discovered a cure for HIV/ AIDS

Minister Mutsvangwa said medicines go through a number of processes and regulations before they are licensed and Magaya’s herb has not gone through any of these regulations.

As such, people must continue taking their medications which have been proved to be effective