Afcon Latest News: Zimbabwe Warriors Squad to play Liberia in November…Names, LineUp

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande was named in the 21-member squad to face Liberia in the 2019 Afcon qualifier in Monrovia on November 18, as Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga bids to secure a ticket to the June finals in Cameroon.

Here is the squad for the match on 18 November 2018. The Warriors sit on top of Group G.

Zimbabwe Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers

George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders

Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders

Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Talent Chwapihwa (Baroka), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)

Strikers

Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)

England born and Nottingham Forest right back Tendayi Darikwa will miss the tie after getting a second yellow card in Harare against DRC.

Zimbabwe who tops Group G log table will qualify with an away draw against the Lone Stars in Monrovia.