The Government of Zimbabwe and Afreximbank are collaborating on several multi-million-dollar projects aimed at advancing Zimbabwe’s smart city initiatives.

Afreximbank is currently constructing an $80 million Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre and Regional Offices in Harare.

This facility will play a pivotal role in making Harare a hub for intra-African trade and boosting the city’s position as a financial services center.

The Trade Centre will feature a conference center, trade information center, high-quality hotel, and a technology incubation lab, among other amenities.

It is designed to accommodate regional, global, and development institutions, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

During a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Dr. Benedict Oramah, the President and Board Chairman of Afreximbank, discussed various areas of cooperation with the Zimbabwean government.

These areas include the development of industrial parks and parking facilities, with a particular interest in planned developments in Victoria Falls city.

The construction of the Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre is progressing as scheduled and is expected to be completed within two years.

Afreximbank continues to support Zimbabwe’s economic growth plans, and President Mnangagwa confirmed the government’s participation in the Inter African Trade Fair 2023, which will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from November 9 to 15.

