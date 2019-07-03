“Please Do Something President” Harare Residents Plead With Chamisa

Harare residents have pleaded with MDC president Nelson Chamisa to do something as life has increasingly become unbearable for the common Zimbabwean.

The residents were interacting with Chamisa who on Tuesday toured several high-density suburbs to have firsthand information on how people are coping with the ever-worsening economic situation.

During his tour, the youthful opposition leader visited local supermarkets where he assessed the prices of basic commodities.

He also met vendors and residents of the suburbs who pleaded with him to do something as life has increasingly become unbearable.

A resident, Munashe Muzamhindo, told Chamisa that things are tough. He said:

Please do something president, zvinhu zvaoma, (life is hard), we just hear that things are now better, but where?

Chamisa also spent some time with residents who were milling around a borehole to acquire clean clean water as taps have run dry.

The MDC leader visited the likes of Highfield, Budiriro and Glen View where he interacted with hard-pressed citizens

-Agencies