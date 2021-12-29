Francois Lulendo Matumona would have started the New Year’s Eve with celebration of his 63rd birthday and crowned it all by rolling back the years with Congolese rumba fans in Douala, Cameroon.

But the Congolese musician, aka General Defao gave up on both yesterday, as he succumbed to reported complications arising from Covid-19.

General Defao passed on from Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, according to Congolese national broadcaster RTNC.

General Defao was a force to reckon with, in as far as Rhumba in Africa is concerned. The Citizen