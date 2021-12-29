The ruling party ZANU-PF has upped its efforts to fish from Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s pond.

The ruling party has called on Chamisa’s supporters to dump him for ZANU-PF.

“Feel free to leave MDC Chamisa for ZANU PF. We will accept you.

“We treat everybody recruited from opposition well. There is peace of mind in ZANU PF,” says the ruling party on its Twitter handle ZANU-PF Patriots.

The party says there is no name calling when people join it from opposition parties.

“No insults We are a decent political party, look at all people who left ZANU PF for MDC, they all came back to ZANU PF,” adds the party.

Meanwhile, the ruling party was conducting its provincial elections recently, where some big names fell bywayside.

Zwnews