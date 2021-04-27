A vehicle owned by the City of Harare (CoH) has been attached to recover RTGS$80 000 debt, which the local authority owes to Benedict Govha after it was ordered by a Harare Magistrate to pay as compensation for the brutal assault of a Harare resident by some municipal police.

Govha sustained severe injuries on his body for which he had to seek medical treatment after he was assaulted on 9 January 2019 by some CoH police and ZRP members, who arrested him together while he was trying to enter into his shop located in Harare’s CBD.

Govha was caught up in a dragnet arrest when municipal and ZRP officers were apprehending vendors in the CBD.

He was assisted by Tinashe Chinox of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to sue CoH and ZRP and on 10 December 2020 Harare Magistrate Dhliwayo ordered the local authority and ZRP to pay Govha damages for the violation of his fundamental rights amounting to RTGS$80 000.

Meanwhile, as reported by ZLHR, their lawyer Chinox recently obtained a warrant of execution to attach CoH property after the local authority reneged on compensating Govha.

On Monday 26 April 2021, the Messenger of Court attached a Kia Picanto vehicle (Registration Number; AAE 8503) owned by CoH and whose estimated value is RTGS$100 000 which is set to be auctioned to recover’s Govha’s payment.

-Zwnews