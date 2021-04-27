All roads will tomorrow lead to the sleepy steel-producing dormitory town of Redcliff for the official opening ceremony of the Join Africa Business Network (JABN) supermarket, reports BRIDGET MABIDI.

Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Sithembiso Nyoni is set to officiate at the event.

According to the JABN (Redcliff) Supermarket General Manager Georgina Ruvimbo Nkomo, a variety of events, including an exhibition show, have been lined up for tomorrow’s rescheduled official opening ceremony.

“We were initially supposed to have held the event on Friday but ended up settling for Wednesday 28 April as the opening ceremony date for the official opening ceremony, ” she told Zwnews.

“So, a variety of events have been lined up for the official opening ceremony and it’s now all systems go as we are ready to serve the Redcliff community,” Nkomo said.

The event, according to Nkomo, will be graced by various dignitaries from both the government and business sectors.

Speaking to this reporter, JABN Director Madron Matiza (pictured above) said they are ready to host the Minister tomorrow.

“It’s been an arduous journey for us to have reached this far and I am ready to host the Minister. I am really grareful to the hardworking personell which has been working with us to ensure that tomorrow’s event becomes a reality,” Matiza said.

The new supermarket is set to bridge the gap created by the now defunct Spar Supermarket which shut down following an inferno at the premises housing JABN (Redcliff).

