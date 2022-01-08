Police in Chiredzi acted on a tip off and arrested Admire Magwaza (40), Benard Museki (30) and Ephraim Madausipo (47) for stocktheft which occurred at Horse Vale Farm Buffalo Range.

A team of police officers pretended to be buyers of cattle and was shown a herd of 37 stolen cattle by Benard Museki and Ephraim Madausipo at a makeshift kraal in the bush near COTTCO, Chiredzi.

Investigations by the police revealed that Admire Magwaza who is the complainant’s employee connived with the other suspects to steal the cattle.

Meanwhile, stocktheft is a serious crime in Zimbabwe which carries a lengthy mandatory sentence if convicted.

Zimbabwe being a farming country, stocktheft is common and police are on the lookout.

