Inhuman treatment meted out on an African man by some French Immigration officials who were in charge of deporting him has sparked outrage on a plane and on social media.

The African man was wrapped by the officials who bundled him onto the plane. Fortunately, he was unwrapped after some passengers on the plane got enraged and insisted he be unwrapped.

In the video shared online, some passengers can be heard saying the officials won’t do same to a white person in a similar situation as they try to remove the nylon from his body.

A Facebook user identified as Okoro Ikechukwu uploaded the video on his page and captioned it as follows;

“Is This How France Deport ?

This is Very Wrong,

Imagine How One of Your African Brother Was Wrapped and Put on a Plane to be Deported from France!”

