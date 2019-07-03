Clerk Of Parliament Dismisses Chiwenga Death Letter

The Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda has disowned as fake a letter circulating on social media platforms purportedly written by him on behalf of Parliament, in which he expressed his condolences on the alleged death of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chokuda said that the letter did not originate from him or Parliament. He said that the signature on the letter was certainly not his.

A ZBC News Online report further said that Chokuda dismissed the letterhead used on the fake letter. It said: Mr Chokuda said the logo used on the letter is not the logo that Parliament uses for external communication, especially not to an esteemed office such as the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) saying Parliament has an approved letterhead that is used in all official communication. He reiterated that Parliament, as an institution, is guided by strict protocol and procedure in communicating with the OPC and it is outside his remit as Clerk of Parliament to write directly the President, particularly on such matters. Mr Chokuda said the letter is a debasement of our morality and how low some people are willing to go to achieve their selfish ends and create unnecessary alarm and despondency.

Above: social media blamed for Chiwenga death story