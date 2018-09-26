CiZC calls for international community to demand constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has called on the international community to put pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to demilitarise the Zimbabwean politics, and demand the country’s return to constitutionalism.

The call by the CiZC, come at the time Mnangagwa is in New York, where he implored world leaders to utilise the chance presented by the United Nations Agenda 2030 to change the world to be a better place to live in.

Addressing the summit, Mnangagwa praised former South African President the late Nelson Mandela as a great visionary who has left a beacon of peace and challenged world leaders of today not to squander that legacy.

The President said it is high time current leaders should trace Mandela’s footprints, his love for peace, unity, reconciliation, and co-existence in order to create a better place for mankind.

However, CiZC believes it is Mnangagwa himself who should first and foremost practise what he preaches, as he falls short in terms of the promotion of peace in his own mother land, where the state does not respect human rights. Adding that for as long as the state fails to value human rights, the promotion of peace remains an illusion.

In a statement just released, CiZC said it is of great concern that Mnangagwa is attending the UN General Assembly, at the time his legitimacy is highly bruised as a result of the disputed elections and the events that followed.

“CiZC would like reiterate that Zimbabwe, as was the situation during the former president Robert Mugabe’s era, has largely failed the litmus test as far as creating an equitable and peaceful society is concerned,” said the coalition.

CiZC added that despite the claims of a new era the government which came through a military coup, has failed to uphold constitutionalism, amid the militarization of state institutions such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, posing a threat to peace, and bringing fear among ordinary citizens.

The peace advocacy group said putting that into consideration, it remains firm that Zimbabwe need to return to constitutionalism, as well as the holding of credible elections for peace and economic stability to prevail.





