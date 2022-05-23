President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum has saluted Zimbabweans in the diaspora for being true Ambassadors.

“Thank you to the Zimbabwean diaspora in Davos for the warm welcome.

“I am immensely proud of how Zimbabweans around the world represent our country,” he says.

President Mnangagwa who is attending the WEF is expected to sell the country as a good investment destination.

President Mnangagwa will be taking part in a number of meetings at the WEF and is also expected to have an open engagement with the Zimbabwean community.

Apparently, the Zimbabwean Government has over the years treated Zimbabweans in the diaspora as enemies who paint the country in bad light.

Many Zimbabweans left the country in search of greener pastures, as the local economy continues on the downward spiral.

Zwnews