The three-member tribunal under retired judge Simbi Mubako set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate into the fitness of suspended High Court Justice Erica Ndewere to hold office finished leading evidence yesterday.

Parties are set to present final submissions to the appointing authority in 10 days time.

Recently, High Court ruled that Justice Ndewere cannot demand to be probed under the judicial Code of Ethics in a matter involving the question of removal of a judge on allegations of gross misconduct.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe made the ruling after Justice Ndewere approached the court challenging the legality of the tribunal appointed to investigate her suitability to continue in office.

She sought an order to set aside the tribunal set by President Mnangagwa on November 5 last year to inquire into allegations of misconduct levelled against her, arguing that she should first have been investigated under the Code of Ethics.

However, Justice Zisengwe dismissed the application because investigations under the code and a tribunal are quite separate and there are no links between the two.

