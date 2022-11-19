File photo for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 39 students from various schools in Bulawayo at a certain house in Khumalo suburb, on 18 November 2022 while conducting a Vuzu party.

Some whisky, cigarette stubs, used and unused condoms were recovered at the scene.

Apparently, the ZRP says investigations are underway for more information to be revealed.

In an unrelated matter, on 17 November 2022, ZRP Epworth arrested Innocent Zaruma (34) for a murder case in which he attacked his ex-wife, Talent Simba (23), and Surance Sithole (22) after he had found the two walking together near Mabvazuva Secondary school in Epworth, Harare on 16/11/22.

The suspect stabbed Surance Sithole once on the stomach before dragging his ex-wife to an unknown place, leaving the victim with protruding intestines.

The victim was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

