CID policewoman(25) dies at boyfriend’s house

A 25-Year-Old Marondera female ZRP police CID detective died under unclear circumstances at her boyfriend’s house on Monday.

Detective Constable Antonete Silopa, who was stationed at Marondera Central Police Station reportedly died at her boyfriend Artwell Mafukidze (38)’s house in Elmswood Park.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza declined to comment on the matter, referring all questions to his superior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Asked to comment on the issue, Nyathi said he was yet to get the details from Marondera.

The two had gone for a night out of drinking at Cosco Sports Diner before she dropped Mafukidze at his house later that night.

Around 11pm Mafukidze heard a crashing sound outside his house and went to investigate then he discovered Silopa had crashed into a water tank.

She reportedly staggered out of the car and told him she had drunk poison before collapsing.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

As of yesterday, police were still to establish the cause of the death.