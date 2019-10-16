Porn Scandal: George Charamba accidentally posts sex video online

In a rather embarrassing development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential spokesperson George Charamba has deleted his Twitter account after he posted a po_rn video by mistake on his timeline.

Charamba who also served as former President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson mistakenly posted a link to a po_rn website on his handle, @Jamwanda’s timeline. The presidential spokesperson confirmed long-held suspicions that he was indeed the person behind the handle after he posted exclusive photographs of President Mnangagwa enjoying Sadza and Mazondo while in hired private jet.

However, a few minutes after posting the link, and perhaps realising his mistake, Charamba seemed to claim that he had been hacked as he tweeted,

Whoever does this is despicable, and I suggest it stops immediately. I am disgusted. … zvaiwana ngwarati!! Of course, my good friends will enjoy this intrusion and milk it to the last ounce!! Meanwhile, Aluta Continua!!!

He then deleted the tweet with the po_rno_grapgic link before tweeting:

Zvaiwana ngwarati!! Of course, my good friends will enjoy this intrusion and milk it to the last ounce!! Meanwhile, Aluta Continua!!!”

The tweet that stirred controversy was, “Mouth-Watering **** Org_sms” and was accompanied by a video of a naked white woman touching her *******.

After several of his followers poked fun at him, Charamba eventually deleted the account.