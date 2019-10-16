Porn Scandal: George Charamba accidentally posts sex video online

In a rather embarrassing development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential spokesperson George Charamba has deleted his Twitter account after he posted a po_rn video by mistake on his timeline.

Charamba who also served as former President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson mistakenly posted a link to a po_rn website on his handle, @Jamwanda’s timeline. The presidential spokesperson confirmed long-held suspicions that he was indeed the person behind the handle after he posted exclusive photographs of President Mnangagwa enjoying Sadza and Mazondo while in hired private jet.

However, a few minutes after posting the link, and perhaps realising his mistake, Charamba seemed to claim that he had been hacked as he tweeted,

Whoever does this is despicable, and I suggest it stops immediately. I am disgusted.

… zvaiwana ngwarati!! Of course, my good friends will enjoy this intrusion and milk it to the last ounce!! Meanwhile, Aluta Continua!!!

charamba mugabe wife death

He then deleted the tweet with the po_rno_grapgic link before tweeting:

Zvaiwana ngwarati!! Of course, my good friends will enjoy this intrusion and milk it to the last ounce!! Meanwhile, Aluta Continua!!!”

The tweet that stirred controversy was, “Mouth-Watering **** Org_sms” and was accompanied by a video of a naked white woman touching her *******.

After several of his followers poked fun at him, Charamba eventually deleted the account.

