It’s hard to know where to start; Freedom Sengwayo? Machanic Manyeruke? Jordan Chataika? Brian Sibalo? We’ll share very brief histories on them.
Born at St Patrick’s in the Midlands, he came to Harare and found work as a gardener in Borrowdale.
In this video, Machanic says he was inspired by his contemporary, Jordan Chataika, as well as Jim Reeves
In the 80s local record companies rejected Manyeruke’s music. He kept playing, hoping someone would notice. He was now working at Anglo American, making tea.
Then, one day, a phone call came through…
His first recording had come in 1973, when he had been encouraged by the Salvation Army divisional leader, Jonah Matswetu, to take his music forward. It took 10 years to get a major recording deal
Then there was the icon himself, Freedom Sengwayo. He was the son of the great evangelist, Morgan Sengwayo, who founded the Apostolic Faith Church in Zimbabwe. A church that has such a beautiful music tradition.
Freedom set the pace, dictating what a lot of Zim gospel music would sound like through the 80s. No words to describe how beautiful this duet with his wife Agnes is, ‘Better World’.
Trivia: Freedom Sengwayo was a big country music fan. That song, “Better world” was adapted from “Fallen Angel, an old 1970s duet by actor/singer Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge.
The controversy in his church also inspired many of his songs. Listen to Tell My Father, in which he sings of the abuse he faced after his father died, and “Cheated Man”
Early 80s, the Family Singers wrote “Tarira Nguva Yashe”.
Jonathan Wutawunashe recalls:
“We took this to Gallo at a time they were phasing out even the great Freedom Sengwayo. They felt the appetite for Zimbabwean Gospel had waned. They said no”
What a song!!
Then the Family Singers dropped Nditorei and the nation dropped to its knees.. epic stuff
This song, the elders say, is what brought them out of their homes when Andrew Wutawunashe hit the hood on one of his Family of God crusades. One more time…😊
Shelter from the storm, shelter in the night… maiwe kani 🙌🏽
The Family Singers were perhaps the first – stand to be corrected- to put out a live worship recording. “African Praise” album is like what you get now from Zim Praise and others.
This couple had also served Zim in the diplomatic service. Salute.
And then to another icon.
Brian Sibalo was only 18 when he made his first record. Together with his friends, the Manyame siblings Otis and Nico, of Kwekwe, they were the Golden Gospel Sounds
His first album, “Oh Hallelujah” didn’t do to well. The ZMC producers said it was because was trying too much to sound like Freedom Sengwayo, his inspiration.
Of course he sounded like Freedom. Saka??!
One Hendere, 2 Hendere, 3 Mahendere, 4 Mahendere…
Amos, Akim, Misheck and Michael Mahendere. @MinisterMikeM is, today, one of the top artistes in Zim.
This video was so cleverly scripted
And there was Elias Musakwa. Satani Rikiti. Satani Tasa. Hwava!
His Ngaavongwe Concerts really gave many young artistes a platform
What’s not to love about watching @MinisterMikeM grow from that smallest Mahendere kid, to this…Man’s a musical force please.