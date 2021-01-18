Zimbabwe motorsport sensation, Axcil Jeffreys is basking in glory after winning the Dubai 24-hour race with his GPX Porsche racing team, years after making history as the first Zimbabwean and African to feature in modern day Formula One.

And he did just that with his biggest achievement in Motorsport at an event watched by millions across the globe

Jeffreys and his GPX Porsche team ran a flawless race to win by just over three minutes, a whole lap head of the second-placed Team.

The victory came after exactly 600 laps around the Dubai Circuit, with Jeffries proving his pedigree alongside his four teammates.

GPX Porsche are now the manufacturer with most overall victories in Dubai having won six races to break ahead of Mercedes-AMG’s five victories.

Jefferies started his motorsport career at the tender age of six winning several national championships in Zimbabwe and South Africa before moving to Europe in 2007 where he won a number of races in the European Karting Championship.

He has also tried his hand at Formula two and the prestigious Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship.

