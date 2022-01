President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self styled chief supporter Killer Zivhu says ZANU-PF Secretary for Publicity Chris Mutsvangwa is more dangerous to ED than the exiled G40 leadership.

Zivhu’s sentiments came after Mutsvangwa’s statement regarding Zivhu, Temba Mliswa and Saviour Kasukuwere’s recent meeting.

“Chris Mutsvangwa tinyarewo hauna kana munhu anokuda iwe, you can’t win an election saka dzungu ndereyi, you are more dangerous to ED than Kasukuwere.

“Hautengeseki kuvanhu se nyama yechidembo, just shut up, Chirungu haasi mavhotsi vanhu vanokusema iwe kunge toilet mu Norton,” says Zivhu.

Below is Mutsvangwa’s statement: