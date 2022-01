Zimbabwe recorded 11 deaths and 382 new Covid-19 infections on Monday.

The health ministry says 51 percent of targeted population have taken vaccines in Bulawayo, with Matabeleland second on 46 percent.

Meanwhile, acting President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health recently extended lockdown measures by further two weeks.

Chiwenga also pointed out that schools may reopen in three weeks time depending on prevailing Covid 19 situation.

Zwnews