Chris Mutsvangwa loses in Norton..source

A source who hails from Norton has told this publication that special advisor to President Mnangagwa, Mr Chris Mutsvangwa, has performed dismally in Norton parliamentary polls.

Though a winner was not known by the time of publication, the source said ‘it is independent candidate Temba Mliswa and an MDC Alliance candidate who were going neck to neck as votes are being tallied.’

“Number one, forget it, number two forget, he(Mutsvangwa) is finished,” said the source on condition that his name is not published.

Parliamentary results will be officially announced across the country today.