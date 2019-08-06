Chiwenga’s actual treatment not yet started, Mnangagwa asks for prayers

HARARE: President Mnangagwa says doctors attending to Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga in China have completed extensive tests that will pave way for his actual treatment.

“Further to my communication last month updating the nation on the condition of our Vice President, Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, I wish to add that the Vice President has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese Medical Team attending to him, thus paving way for the commencement of actual treatment,” the President said in a statement.

Cde Mnangagwa said he is informed that the Vice President is in a stable condition.

“While it is still too early in the treatment process, I am advised that the Vice President’s condition remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members. Arrangements are underway already to ensure close family members are within call of the Vice President”

“In the spirit of openness, but mindful of the need to respect patient confidentiality and privacy, while at the same time allowing space for experts to do their work, I shall continue to keep the nation updated on the progress the Vice President makes towards full recovery which we all look forward to with great anticipation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also urge the nation to continue praying for Retired General Dr Chiwenga and his family.

state media

In News