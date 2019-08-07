Zim agrees power deal with ESCOM

Energy Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi has reportedly agreed on a power deal with South Africa power utility ESKOM.

The deal, as reported by NewZ Wire, will see Zimbabwe receiving 400MW of power.

In return, Zimbabwe will pay Eskom US$890,000 per week to settle its long-standing debt with ESKOM.

The publication further reports that Zimbabwe also intends to engage Hydro Cahorra Bassa of Mozambique with a similar arrangement.

Te deal comes at a time when the country has a huge power deficit that has resulted in the local power utility, ZESA, rolling out a crippling power cut schedule that has seen most parts of the country going without power between 0400 hours and 2200 hours.

