Chamisa’s MDC announces August 16 protests

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa declared on Monday that he was ready to lead his MDC party in “practical” and “decisive steps” to bring an end to Zimbabwe’s economic and political crisis.

In a pre-recorded video message at the end of “seven days of prayer” which he declared last week, the MDC leader said he was leading his supporters into the “next phase”.

“We have to roll up our sleeves and as a people be our own liberators, be our own answers, be our own solutions,” Chamisa said ahead of planned street protests.