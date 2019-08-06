Chamisa’s MDC announces August 16 protests

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa declared on Monday that he was ready to lead his MDC party in “practical” and “decisive steps” to bring an end to Zimbabwe’s economic and political crisis.
In a pre-recorded video message at the end of “seven days of prayer” which he declared last week, the MDC leader said he was leading his supporters into the “next phase”.
“We have to roll up our sleeves and as a people be our own liberators, be our own answers, be our own solutions,” Chamisa said ahead of planned street protests.
The MDC official communication to the authorities about their demonstration says is is about corruption, unemployment, lack of political reforms, high cost of living, politicization of food aid, power and fuel shortages.
MDC sources say it’s the beginning of a summer of discontent!
