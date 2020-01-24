Despite having been handed a cruel verdict by the PSL which resulted in their eventual relegation to the unfashionable ZIFA Northern Region Division One League, an apparently defiant Herentals College FC is, ironically, in preparatory mode ahead of the impending 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The side is even targeting clinching the PSL title.

The college lads were recently docked 3 points and subsequently fined for match-fixing by the PSL. The shock verdict, which Herantals are free to constitutionally challenge, means Chapungu who had already been relegated, can bounce back in the league basing on the judgement.

While reports are to the effect that the side has already appealed against the shock ‘relegation’ verdict, it appears Herentals are pinning their hopes of bouncing back into the league on the appeal.

“Lads trained well today preps are on course (for the) 2020 PSL Season. We have new players and are targeting takin the League this year”, said the club in comments posted on its official Twitter page today, Friday 24 January, 2020.

The side has also upped it’s tempo ahead of the new season as it has already started holding trials, in an attempt to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Zwnews