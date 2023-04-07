Mr Matubede Mudavanhu was installed as the 12th Chief Mugabe by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Chikarudzo Primary School in Masvingo Central.

During the installation ceremony, VP Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to work with traditional leaders to achieve Vision 2030 targets.

He emphasized the important role of traditional leaders in the socio-economic development of rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live.

VP Chiwenga also highlighted the need for climate-proof farming methods to mitigate the effects of climate change and urged farmers to take the Pfumvudza project seriously.

Furthermore, VP Chiwenga praised President Mnangagwa’s government for its efforts in building dams, bridges, schools, roads, and clinics in rural areas. He emphasized the importance of value addition projects like the Mapfura plant in Mwenezi, which is creating opportunities for the people.

VP Chiwenga also singled out major dam construction projects like the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project as game-changing initiatives aimed at making Zimbabwe food secure.

Chief Mugabe was challenged to lead research and activities that help in the restoration of the Great Zimbabwe monuments from where Zimbabwe derives its name and to broaden knowledge on their history.

VP Chiwenga called for unity as Zimbabwe heads for elections and urged traditional leaders to preach unity.

The event was attended by top government officials, including Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo and his deputy Marian Chombo, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, and senior Zanu PF officials from Masvingo.