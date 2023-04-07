Uebert Angel in hot soup, FIU freezes his assets, Spirit Embassy leader faces imminent arrest

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit has frozen the assets of individuals implicated in the gold Mafia scandal, including Uebert Angel, with arrests expected soon.

The RBZ is taking a strong stance against money laundering and is tracking activities that could expose alleged money laundering by the gold Mafia.

More assets have been frozen, including those of Ewan McMillan, Kamlesh Pattni, and Simon Rudland, who were reported to banks on March 30.

Banks were directed to freeze accounts, and no funds should be transferred until the Financial Intelligence Unit has finished its investigations.

The FIU previously directed the freezing of the assets of Cleopas Chidodo, David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube, and Fredrick Kunaka, who have been aiding criminal elements in smuggling gold and abusing their positions.

The nation will be kept apprised of new developments, according to Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.