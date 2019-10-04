“It’s True, New Zim Currency is Coming This November”

Former MDC MP, Eddie Cross, has stood by his remarks that a new currency will be released in November this year.

This follows a statement on Thursday by government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, that Cross does not speak for the government or the RBZ.

Said Cross:

It’s nothing new (what he said). The president announced a few months ago that we will have a currency by November. The delays were because of printing otherwise it would have been introduced in September.

Mnangagwa’s Government panicked yesterday after the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) revealed that the real Zimbabwe dollar will be issued in November.