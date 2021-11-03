At least 29 people have been detained after they were arrested & accused of demonstrating against Anjin Diamond mining operations without notifying the police.

They are being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who have since confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, in Headlands, the ZLHR is representing Farai Mutokosi, the Councillor for Ward 32, who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stopping distribution of farming inputs as the process was being done on a partisan basis.

Apparently, for many years, ZANU-PF officials have been accused of distributing farm inputs and aid on partisan lines.

Opposition party members have allegedly been denied aid and/ or farm inputs.

Zwnews