Victory Church Pastor arrested for raping congregant twice at Harare office

Pastor Paul Mwamba of Harare based Victory Church International has been arrested for raping one of his congregants twice at the church offices last weekend.

Mwamba appeared before Harare Magistrate RumbidzaiMugwagwa yesterday.

The matter was remanded to the 8th of February after the state opposed bail.

The state alleges that the rape occured on Saturday the 26th of January. The Pastor picked up the complainant at Michael Gelfund Clinic at around 11 pm and took her to his church offices at NetOne Building after an earlier appointment had fallen through. The complainant alleges that Mr Mwamba raped her twice at the church offices. The first time was on the couch and the second time was on the floor.

The victim filed a police report after Mwamba had dropped her off near her home. The police arrested Mwamba and conducted a search at the church offices. They discovered a gel which the victim alleges Mwamba applied on his organ before forcing himself on her.