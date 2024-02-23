Chitungwiza woman arrested for killing married boyfriend

A CHITUNGWIZA woman is being accused of murdering her married boyfriend, who died at her house on Christmas Day last year.

Sharon Chidamba (40) appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court where she was granted US$100 bail.

The State said Chidamba was engaged in a dispute with the late Edward Chakanetsa after a beer drink.

Chidamba is believed to have attacked Chakanetsa with an unknown object leaving him with a fractured skull leading to his death.

Prior to her arrest on January 6, Chidamba was accused of giving conflicting statements to Chakanetsa’s relatives, who suspected foul play.

In one of her alleged accounts, Chidamba claimed Chakanetsa downed rat poison before she rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.

However, the family made a police report after post mortem results showed that Chakanetsa died from an attack by a blunt object.

Chidamba is expected back in court soon while police investigations into the murder continue.

hmetro